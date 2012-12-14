Emily Smith crafts a beautifully inspired illustrated short

We instantly fell in love with this short film from illustrator and designer Emily Smith. Currently studying as a senior in illustration at the RISD, she created the short for her animation final.

Entitled 'Ornithophobia,' the video tells the story of a cat overcoming his fear of birds. The story is simple, yes, but it's the breath-taking colour work and illustrations that really bring it to life.

We love that Emily chose to let the colours do most of the talking with the animal's eyes filled with the watercoloured backgrounds. The characters were firstly hand-drawn and then animated in Photoshop.

