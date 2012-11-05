Glasgow's film festival trailer is a thing of beauty

The Glasgow Film Festival runs annually each February presenting a unique programme of feature films, shorts, special events and live and interactive happenings. Exhibiting across the city's cinema spaces and galleries, the festival is a true film lover's paradise.

Keeping it simple

The trailer has just been released and it's a truly stunning feat in animated illustration. Simple yet striking, the trailer was directed and illustrated by Lesley Barnes in collaboration with animator Bruce Cameron who are both part of digital and analogue artists' collective Toad's Caravan.

What's more, the soundtrack for the trailer was created by none other than Chris Geddes and Sarah Martin of Belle and Sebastian fame. This 30-second spot proves that sometimes simplicity works best.

Have you seen any brilliantly animated trailers? Let us know in the comments box below!