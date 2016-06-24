Hilarious illustrations depict what animals could say if they could talk

Great white sharks are just a little misunderstood, right?

The world is full of weird and wonderful animals. From sharks and sloths to racoons and rabbits, we spend countless amounts of hours and money trying to learn how individual species live and survive. But while we'd never want to remove the need for David Attenborough documentaries, wouldn't this all be a lot easier if animals could only talk?

Clearly, artist Jimmy Craig's thinks so, having recently developed this brilliantly funny They Can Talk series of comic illustrations, in which he imagines what various species might say if they could, infact, speak. And the results are hilarious.

We don't even want to think about this one...

From great white sharks worrying about humans in their own 'special' way to spiders racing for cover, these illustrations are guaranteed to put a smile on your face – and maybe make you think twice about letting cats in the bedroom.

See, cats aren't annoying, they just care too much

Well, this is awkward!

You can see the full collection of Craig's animal talk illustrations here.