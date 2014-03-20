Surreal illustrations offer a new twist on historical female rulers

The book is packed full of historical stories and surreal illustrations

It seems independent publishers are on the rise, with indie zines continuing to prove that print is far from dead. Belly Kids is one such publisher who create books, prints and tapes along with all sorts of odd accessories. Their latest effort 'Sister Like You' takes a look at historical female rulers.

"We're fascinated by taking stories and spinning them in a new way," explains Belly Kid's Michael Coley. "Last year we had lots of fun with Ancient Egypt and now we've brought to life some seriously great stories from the dusty archive."

Working with Jade Coles - one the founder members of the all female punk choir Gaggle - the book is packed full of beautiful illustrations and engrossing stories about the Queens of years gone by. "She gives these bloody women a modern twist," concludes Coley. The book features artwork from Ellie Andrews, Alice Tye, Kaye Blegvad, Donya Todd and many more.

