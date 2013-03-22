Topics

London like you've never seen it before

By Graphic design  

London is one of the most daunting yet creative cities in the world. Find your way around with these beautifully illustrated maps.

illustrated maps london

These illustrated maps are perfect for any visiting creative

These days, a regular old map just won't do when it comes to getting around a new city. Especially if you're a creative, the best hang-outs, restaurants and museums are often more important than the usual landmarks. Hot on the heels of our Designer's Guide to London, illustrator Kerry Hyndman has crafted these beautiful illustrated maps of London.

Kerry has been working as a freelance designer and illustrator ever since she graduated with an MA in illustration from Kingston University. She creates textured, colourful, digital illustrations for a wide range of editorial, advertising and publishing clients; these illustrated maps are a perfect example of her fun illustration approach.

The maps depict the perfect creative spots such as inspiring galleries, cinemas and record stores as well as book shops, pubs and important tube stations to get you from A to B. You'll no doubt want these maps in your wallet.

illustrated maps: soho

illustrated maps: covent garden

illustrated maps: bloomsbury

illustrated maps: westminster

You can see more of Kerry's work over on her website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you come across a map with a difference? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles