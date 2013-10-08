Time Machine illustrator has a bright future

These bold illustrations beautifully visualize HG Wells' vision of the future

Every artist has their own signature style and whilst many are influenced by others, certain illustrators are able to stand out with their unique offerings. Taking influence from doodle art and the like, freelance illustrator Matthew Houston has produced an array of inspirational illustrations.

Based in Columbus, USA, Houston created this series of drawings based on HG Wells' The Time Machine. What follows is a surreal experience in colour, shape and character design that will provide more awe-inspiring creativity than you can shake a stick at.

Houston has already created illustrations for t-shirt designs and more, proving that his skills can stretch to almost any medium. We can't wait to see what he does next.

