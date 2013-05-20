Talking-object illustrations tickle the funny bone

Be sure to check out the rest of the series for some light-hearted design entertainment

As humans we love to anthropomorphise everything we see, whether it's animal, vegetable or mineral. And award-winning graphic designer, film-maker and artist Safwat Saleem makes hay from idea in this series of wry posters.

Clever use of simple graphics and minimal words enables Saleem to convey the emotional relationships between two objects that we would frequently find in everyday life, with a quirky, low-fi illustration style that really grabs the attention.

Here are a few of our favourites; be sure to check out the rest of the series on Saleem's website.

