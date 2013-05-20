Topics

Talking-object illustrations tickle the funny bone

By Graphic design  

This fun series from designer Safwat Saleem brings inanimate objects to caustic life using a quirky, lo-fi approach that works brilliantly.

Be sure to check out the rest of the series for some light-hearted design entertainment

Be sure to check out the rest of the series for some light-hearted design entertainment

As humans we love to anthropomorphise everything we see, whether it's animal, vegetable or mineral. And award-winning graphic designer, film-maker and artist Safwat Saleem makes hay from idea in this series of wry posters.

Clever use of simple graphics and minimal words enables Saleem to convey the emotional relationships between two objects that we would frequently find in everyday life, with a quirky, low-fi illustration style that really grabs the attention.

Here are a few of our favourites; be sure to check out the rest of the series on Saleem's website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen a funny design series? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles