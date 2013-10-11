Colour pencil drawings you won't believe aren't photos

The attention to detail is absolutely awe-inspiring

When drawings look as realistic as photos themselves, you have to take notice - try some of these pieces of hyperrealism for size. And that's certainly the case with the work of Spanish artist Adolfo Fernandez Rodriguez.

Focusing on hands, water and sculptures, Rodriguez's attention to detail is astonishing. The bubbles, reflections and shadows ensure that each picture is as photorealistic as possible - making for a series unlike any other we've come across.

Creating each picture using colour pencils, other work by Rodriguez mimics oil paintings. He's created an extensive range of these illustrations, so be sure to check out his Facebook page for more.

