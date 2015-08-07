Marvel reveals Avengers concept art secrets

Click the image to see a larger version (artwork by Ryan Meinerding)

If you're interested in superheroes and movie concept art then have we got an unmissable livestream for you!

Tomorrow (August 8th) Gnomon School of Visual Effects will be taking you on a journey behind the scenes of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Taking to the stage will be Avengers: Age of Ultron's head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, digital sculptor Josh Herman and lead concept artist Andy Park, plus a team of talented concept artists and illustrators from Marvel Studios.

These include Ryan Meinerding, Rodney Fuentebella, Andy Park, Josh Herman, Charlie Wen and Phil Saunders, who between them have worked on movies including Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, and most recently Ant-Man.

They'll reveal their design secrets and share their experiences in reassembling the Avengers for 2015's blockbuster hit. The Los Angeles event is free to the public and attendance is RSVP only, with seating offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

However, if you can't make it, the great news is that this event will be livestreamed. You'll find full details of the event here.

