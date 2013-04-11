A mighty new website for illustration collective

This is a website full of striking illustrations that will suit any creative taste

Three years ago The Mighty Pencil was born. A collective comprised of professional illustrators came together to support each other in their respective careers; aiming to achieve things that are often difficult to reach individually.

The group's focus is based on their own professional illustration careers, with the 'Mighty Pencillers' now a concrete illustration force. Illustrator Ben O'Brien said, "There's strength in numbers, and as creative professionals we all have different knowledge and experiences that can be brought together to further our careers."

Yesterday they finally launched their official portfolio website, which features all of the Mighty Pencillers' stellar work. Building the site with Behance Prosite allows each artist to edit and update their own portfolio whenever they please. This is a website full of striking illustrations that will suit any creative taste.

See more inspirational illustration on The Mighty Pencil website.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Are you part of a collective? Let us know in the comments box below!