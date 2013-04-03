Classic movies mapped out in style

Can you guess the movie from this this map snippet?

How many times have you watched your favourite Star Wars movie? Indulged in a bit of Indiana Jones? Gone back in time with The Goonies? These are all movies we all know and love but designer Andrew Degraff has gone one further and created these stunning maps charting the geographicy of his favourite big-screen adventures.

Featuring the likes of The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Shaun of the Dead, and The Goonies, Andrew charts the map of each movie with a series of striking illustrations. It's only when you look closely that you realise the extensive dedication and detail that Andrew has put into each movie map.

Degraff is currently based in Philadelphia and has created work for industry giants such as Kellogg's, Visa, Gap, and Time Out magazine. An extensive gallery of movie maps are available on his website; see if you can work out the movie without peeking at the caption!

The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: A New Hope

Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Shaun of the Dead

The Goonies

See the rest of the movie maps over on Andrew's website.

