Animals carved out of negative space

Designer George Bokhua takes the art of minimalism to new places

Minimalism can be a powerful tool in the designer's arsenal but it can't just be used for its own sake - you need to do something clever with it. And Georgia-based designer George Bokhua done just that here.

Working in monochrome and making the most of his negative space, he's created these adorable animal characters. The simplicity of the designs make their impact that much greater - it's definitely a case of 'less in more'.

Bokhua has also created a series of animal marks, as well as some great typographic logos, in the same style as these negative space illustrations. He's managed to carve out a unique style for himself, and we couldn't be bigger fans...

See more of George's work over on his Behance page.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen an inspiring minimalist design? Let us know in the comments box below!