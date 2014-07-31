Editorial illustrations pop from the printed page

Simple shapes are a staple of Oranges' work

This gorgeous artwork by Ray Oranges for Modus, the magazine of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, is a great example of how to illustrate a magazine article.

Oranges has been commissioned some of the world's top magazines, and for good reason. Combining colour and simple shapes, his creations truly pop from the page.

These particular illustrations accompany an article about the changing status quo in property, construction and UK politics. Their abstract nature mean they successfully evoke the subject while allowing the reader's attention to focus on the words themselves.

