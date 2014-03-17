Images from a parallel universe that will scramble your brain

Christi du Toit presents visions of the unknown in his inspiring zine

Some of the best designs in sci-fi movies have focused on the notion of a parallel universe. The idea that you could exist in another realm is terrifying and exciting in equal measure. So, how would you convey such a thought? These illustrations from Christi du Toit aim to tackle just that.

Printed in a limited edition of 100 on 80gsm eggshell paper, his Parallèle zine is a thing of beauty. "It actually started as a simple experimental illustration for me to practice style and halftone shading, and I got a bit carried away," he explains. "The look and feel I was trying to achieve was reminiscent of 80's style sci-fi comic book illustrations.

The illustrations were all digitally drawn with a Wacom Intuos 5 Pro tablet. "I chose to stick to black and a background fill colour because I liked the fact that the black added an ominous appearance, to the already somewhat creepy graphics," he explains. "I also ended each one by adding a subtle texture to create a slight worn effect, just for visual impact."

See more work from Christi du Toit on Behance.

