The disorienting polyhedral panoramas of Rorik Smith

We're big fans of the mindbending art of MC Escher at Creative Bloq, so we were fascinated by these illustrations by Rorik Smith, an artist and draughtsman based in North Wales.
These "polyhedral panoramas" are purposely designed to bend the viewers' sense of perspective in disturbing ways.
Our advice: take a good look at them - but don't look at them too long (especially if you're less than sober).
Dizzy spells aside, we reckon this artist is definitely one to watch. Check out more of Smith's illustrations on his website.
