Reignite your creative spark with these beautiful book covers

The series was created for a number of teacher manuals

In our ever-evolving digital world, most of us will stare at our phones, tablet or laptop before switching the light off at the end of the day. But, as our love of books diminishes, there are some artists keeping the love of books strong, including Japanese illustrator Tatsuro Kiuchi.

Creating a series of cover illustrations for 'Making Meaning,' – a range of teaching manuals for grades K to 6 – Kiuchi places books in a world full of wonder and awe. Showing that books can take our imaginations anywhere in the world, he captures the effect books can have on our minds brilliantly.

From whales and castles to carousels and trains, these illustrations will certainly conjure up some nostalgic memories of reading as a child. Take a look at the series below and if the mood takes you, why not pick up that book you've been wanting to finish?

Kiuchi places books in a number of situations

There's plenty of adorable characters included

Kiuchi mimics how books can affect our imaginations

Simple yet beautiful, the series is brilliantly executed

Will they make you want to pick up a paperback?

Books will lead the way

