Weirdly wonderful illustrations depict unlikely fights

Who would win in these fictional fights?

When you're trying to make a name for yourself as an illustrator, it's handy if you can create something original and fresh that will help you stand out from the creative crowd. Well, this series does just that.

Combining an array of superheroes, characters from movies and famous historical figures, Stockholm-based illustrator Danilo Agutoli has created Unlikely Opponents - a series of illustrations that pits these characters against one another in unlikely match-ups.

It's a playful take on some of our favourite characters and left us wondering who would actually win in these fictional fights. The illustration style, based around curves and elongated limbs, is highly original and something we'd love to see more of.

See more inspirational illustration on Danilo Agutoli's website.

What unlikely fight would you like to see? Let us know in the comments box below!