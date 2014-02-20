Live-action illustration turns Facebook comments into art

Reaching a social media milestone like 100,000 Facebook Likes is something to celebrate. But rather than just cracking open the champagne, Volvo UK commissioned Matt Johnstone to create a unique live illustration.

Using comments from Volvo's UK’s Facebook fans around the theme of '100 reasons to love Volvo', Johnstone created a one-of-a-kind artwork, as shown in the video above.

He worked at Volvo’s UK office, developing 100 drawings which were combined into one large piece of artwork. "I intended to create an illustration in which people can really study all the different ideas and explore the details on close inspection," he explains. "And hopefully there is a sense of playfulness too."

See more inspiring work over on Matt Johnstone's website.

What do you think of this live illustration? Let us know in the comments box below!