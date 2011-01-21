Issue 102 workshop files and video

Click the links below for assets from ImagineFX, including video, layered files, brushes and step images. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a complete Digital-Tutors workshop on speed painting, a selection of ImagineFX wallpapers and a clip from James Gurney's instructional video - How I Paint Dinosaurs.
Workshop section
Mix traditional and digital media
Download assets
Make the digital look traditional
Download assets
Be clever with your colours
Download assets
Download video
Get started in Illustrator
Download assets
Perspective tips using Painter
Download assets
Download video
Create a portrait with a neat twist
Download assets
Download video
Paint a star princess
Download assets
Painting an Eerie cover
Download assets
Download video
Get to grips with gesture
Download assets
Q&A section
Download all WIP files and final artwork
How would you paint burning, smouldering flesh?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
Have you got any advice on suggesting depth of field using colour and light?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
I struggle with portraying architecture - any tips?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
How do you draw a person half-submerged in water?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
Can you show me how to paint worn metal armour?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
Can you help me draw someone mid-punch in a fight scene?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
Any help with keeping the "look" of a character from different angles?
Download Q&A video
Click here to watch video
Digital-Tutors workshop
Speed paint environments in Photoshop
Wallpapers
Download a selection of ImagineFX wallpapers
Training video sample
Download a clip from James Gurney's video, How I Paint Dinosaurs