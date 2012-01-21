Issue 105 workshop files and videos

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 105, including video, layered files, brushes and step images. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample from James Gurney's latest video tutorial, Australia's Age of Dinosaurs.
Workshop section
Portray a sassy tattooed pin-up
Create a striking fantasy tattoo
Get around artist's block
Soften your painting style
Draw a stylised dynamic figure
Brush skills in Photoshop
Inject some humour into a fantasy scene
Painting against a dark background
Foreshorten the figure
Q&A section
How do you depict perfect skin for a perfect pin-up?
How can I push the anatomy of a pin-up
to make her more interesting?
What do I need to bear in mind when drawing a male pin-up?
Training video sample
Download a clip from James Gurney's
Australia's Age of Dinosaurs