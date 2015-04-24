Become a film concept artist with ImagineFX

With the new Star Wars film on the horizon, ImagineFX has spoken to the great and good of film art – from Hollywood character artist Michael Kutsche to sci-fi visionary George Hull.

We've also packed our workshop section with six amazing tutorials, including the Star Wars cover painting by Alex Garner and concept art tips from film industry guru Ben Mauro.

Take a look at this preview of the new issue:

Jana Schirmer shares some of her super skills on depicting light, explaining how she decides the best lighting for a portrait and renders the illustration.

See how Tyler Edlin paints an enigmatic scene that evokes a sense of wonder and adventure.

And read how Michael Kutsche has become one of the most saught after concept artist of his generation – and take a look at his most recent piece of art! The official poster for Trojan Horse was a Unicorn.

And last, but by no means least, don't miss out on the special foil treatment ImagineFX has applied to this month's cover. You can see how it was made here: