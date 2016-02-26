Kick start your career in games with ImagineFX

Create your epic game art and more with this month's special games issue of ImagienFX

A game special, you'll find more than your fair share of first class content in this month's ImagineFX. From an exclusive look inside Riot Games' L.A. studios, to the possibilities of indie publishing, it's an unmissable bible for aspiring fantasy artists.

Artist Zezhou Chen reveals how to create a heroine who'd feel right at home in Fallout 4, while Eric Wikerson shows how to model a simple reference maquette using traditional 3D techniques – and explains why it's so useful for painting imaginary characters.

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 133...

Delve inside the innovative art course, Games Track, at Gnomon: School of Visual Effects, Games and Animation to see how their first batch of graduates are faring so far.

This month's Master Artist is Laurel D Austin – the concept artist and illustrator who's putting the buzz in Blizzard talks about her love of 3D and how it can help your art.

Speaking of traditional 3D techniques, Paul Canavan explains how you can use 3D sculpture, not only to inform your 2D work but to help relax and generate ideas for your illustration when inspiration is proving hard to come by.

On top of this, learn how Sandra Duchiewicz created our dynamic cover art in the style of the up and coming fantasy strategy game, Total War: Warhammer (for which she serves as lead concept artist).

If that's not enough, there's also over three hours of video training and 66 free brushes for readers. So what are you waiting for? Get your copy today!