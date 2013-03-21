Are other designers earning more than you? Find out here!

Click on the image to see the full size infographic

Created by designers, for designers, recruitment agency Coroflot have created an infographic giving a snapshot of this year's creative employment situation based on a poll of designers across 113 countries.

There are some eye-opening facts and figures on show here. For example, the average salary for a web designer is reported as $86k - almost $30,000 a year more than the average graphic designer.

There are also some interesting stats on how much the size of a company affects salary and whether advanced creative degrees are really worth the time. We'd love to hear whether these statistics gel with your experience...

What do you make of the statistics? Let us know in the comments box below!