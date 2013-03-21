Are other designers earning more than you? Find out here!

Created by designers, for designers, recruitment agency Coroflot have created an infographic giving a snapshot of this year's creative employment situation based on a poll of designers across 113 countries.
There are some eye-opening facts and figures on show here. For example, the average salary for a web designer is reported as $86k - almost $30,000 a year more than the average graphic designer.
There are also some interesting stats on how much the size of a company affects salary and whether advanced creative degrees are really worth the time. We'd love to hear whether these statistics gel with your experience...
Like this? Read these!
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
- Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
What do you make of the statistics? Let us know in the comments box below!