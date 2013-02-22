The infographic artwork of Jessica Draws

Click the image to see the full size infographic

If you're a regular visitor to Creative Bloq, you'll know that we love a good infographic. Showcasing detailed information and statistics in such a beautifully designed manner provides some of the best graphic design inspiration.

Here, designer Jessica Draws showcases her ability to create a varied range of stunning inforgraphics for a number of different clients...

Click the image to see the full size infographic

Jessica is a freelance designer and illustrator based in Cardiff providing a range of design services from branding, marketing collateral design, web design, illustrations and much more. She's been working to provide professional design services for sole traders, small to medium size businesses and large organisations alike.

Click the image to see the full size infographic

These infographics on show are just some of the designs Jessica has produced. She also recently wrote her own post on the rise of the inforgraphic that we think you creatives out there will find particularly interesting - there's even an infographic of infographics!

Have you designed an infographic that you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments box below!