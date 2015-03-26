Make a Millennium Falcon in origami

Click the image to see the full size infographic

With the imminent release of Star Wars: Episode VII, the iconic characters and machines of the previous movies have once again come to the forefront. Classed as one of the best sci-fi designs of all time, the Millennium Flacon is arguably one of the most popular space ship designs in movie history.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

To celebrate the resurgeance of the franchise, the team at NeoMam Studios decided to combine thier love of paper art with their love of the ship with this step-by-step infographic. With simple illustrations and clear and consise instructions, you don't have to be an origami whizz to nail this design.

As you'll be using paper, you can decorate the ship with a simple pen during the final step. Allowing you to create the ship in just 12 parsecs, you'll have your very own origami Millennium Falcon in no time. It's the perfect way to stay excited about this winter's release.

Liked this? Read these!