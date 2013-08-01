Infographic captures 60 seconds of the entire internet

Click image to enlarge

At a time when the internet can do things at lightning pace, replying to a tweet, a like on Facebook, searching on Google, downloading from iTunes are among the many things you can now easily fit into a 60-second window.

Intrigued by the immense amount of online activity, the guys at Qmee decided to investigate exactly what happens in an average minute online. The team then passed its somewhat surprising findings to mycleveragency, who presented the data in this cool infographic.

It provides a fascinating insight into the activity of some of the world's most popular websites and online activities. Some of the figures surprised us, others - like a staggering 20 million photo views on Flickr in a single minute - blew our minds a little.

