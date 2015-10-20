Solve your posture problems with these handy tips

Click the image for the rest of the infographic

Choosing a career as a designer can be great; getting to be creative on a daily basis is something that should be appreciated. But, unfortunately, this can also often mean a pretty static working day. Sitting in front of your screen or tablet all day can mean you forget to take a walk, stretch and most importantly, sit up straight.

Whilst there's plenty of desk exercises you can be doing to improve your health, it's important to get into the habit of sitting up straight. This infographic from Tom Faulkner outlines some easy-to-follow exercises that will significantly improve your posture.

Getting rid of your slouchy behaviour will certainly have its health benefits but who knows – it could make you more alert and less lethargic which can only lead to better creativity!

