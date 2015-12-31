Will these be the big UX trends for 2016?

Click the image to see the full size infographic

Working in UX means you must have the user in mind at all times and whilst you'll be focusing on creating engaging and unique work, there are some trends that have been forecasted by 1st Web Designer that could help you along the way.

The infographic charts a range of things, with 2016 looking like it will be the year of more full-width images, split-screen layouts and monochromatic colors, amongst others. So, whilst some trends look like they're staying, others are being introduced.

Confused by some of the predictions? Luckily, the 10 trends are accompanied with explanations on why these developments are gaining popularity – you never know, you might learn something new!

[via Design Taxi]

