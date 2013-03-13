15,000 volts causes striking wood erosion art

Creating something new can often mean destroying something old. We're constantly looking for new and innovative ways in which to showcase work and creativity and we think we might have found a particularly surprising method here.

Designer and artist Melanie Hoff decided to grab 15,000 volts of electricity and apply it to a large piece of wood. The result is a striking and quite frankly, beautiful set of art work that has had us in awe from start to finish.

The patterns created from the electricity are starkly similar to lightning and silhouettes of trees. Witnessing Melanie's methods in the video is an inspirational insight into a truly forward-thinking artist. What's more, you'll even be able to purchase some of the wood pieces - just follow Melanie on Twitter for more information.

Like this? Read these!

Are you using an unconventional method to create your own designs? Let us know in the comments box below!