5 great Instagram Stories templates for designers

Instagram templates are increasingly popular, particularly for brands and businesses keen to achieve a stylish, consistent look and feel quickly and easily.

Instagram Stories in particular have rocketed in popularity in 2018. As Mark Zuckerberg put it in Facebook's Q1 earnings report: "Stories are on track to overtake posts in feeds as the most common way people share across all social apps."

Over a third of Instagram's billion-plus active monthly users make regular use of Instagram Stories. Considering more than 70 per cent of Instagram users watch them with the sound on (compared with the sound being off for around 85 per cent of Facebook users), the potential is clear.

The best Instagram Stories templates come in sets, and are often animated. So whether you're looking for a template yourself, or just want some inspiration to create your own, read on for five must-have Instagram Stories templates...

This distinctive pack of Instagram Stories templates by SilverStag features 30 fully editable Photoshop files, 200 hand-drawn elements – including hearts, stars, lines, triangle, popular words and more – plus 20-hand drawn patterns and three 'foil' backgrounds in Rose Gold, Gold and Silver.

Rose Gold Stories was created with photographers and bloggers in mind, but is versatile enough to be applied to different creative disciplines. It costs $19 for a standard license, and the theme is also available in animated form, or as a matching standard Instagram template.

A more entry-level Instagram Stories template by Pande, this clean, geometric pack includes 10 designs in both light and dark versions, and has the font and sample images bundled with it, as well as a subtle marble texture – on a separate layer, should you want to turn it off.

Each template is supplied as a Photoshop file with clearly labelled layers for ease of editing, and at just $10 for a standard license, you can't really go wrong.

If animation isn't your forte, check out the Playful Collection, a pack of animated Instagram Stories templates by Ruby&Heart Studio designed to "present your content in a fresh and cheeky way." A standard licence is $26.

All the animations are already set up, so you simply need to update the text, images and colours in Photoshop. The pack includes 20 colourful animated templates, a collection of handmade vector doodles in EPS and AI formats, and a video tutorial to explain the process, should you need it.

This clean, minimalist pack of animated Instagram Stories templates by Sparrow & Snow includes 16 fully customisable animated PSD templates that are ideal for promoting events, products, announcements and more.

A standard license is $24, and includes the templates, JPG and video previews, links to download free Google Fonts, a selection of free photos, and a video tutorial. Templates work equally well static or animated, depending on your preference, and the neutral layouts are versatile for different types of business.

Another offering from Ruby&Heart Studio, the Copper Collection also comes with 20 pre-animated Instagram Stories templates – all held together with a sophisticated, understated copper colour palette.

For $26 for a standard licence – currently reduced to $18 – you get 20 animated PSD files, plus video files for reference; a video tutorial; links to access to the relevant free fonts and images from Unsplash; and two vector Mandalas to use as you see fit.

