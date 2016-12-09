Capture real life objects with this innovative 3D scanner

When it comes to measuring physical objects, most tools are still stuck to two dimensions. But just as 3D printing has shaken up how things are created, this 3D scanner tool from InstruMMents looks set to revolutionise how we record and measure.

Perfect for designers and people who make 3D art, the Pro App and 01 is a portable 3D curve scanner that rolls over objects to capture their contours. These measurements are then sent wirelessly to connected smartphones, where users can log, share and download in key 3D formats.

“Capturing not just dimensions, but character lines and sections of objects in 3D is essential to anyone working in 3D,” said founder and CEO Mladen Barbaric. “Yet today, it’s a really painful experience. We are going to change that.”

Alongside the 01, InstruMMents have also introduced 01Go, a version without the pen dimensioning instrument that's available now on Indiegogo for a limited time at just $79. Meanwhile the 01 is available for $149 and has started shipping to early backers.

