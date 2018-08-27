Create perfect social media images with this cheat sheet

Whether you're using Twitter, Facebook, or still clinging on to Google Plus, one thing you'll notice is that social media platforms like to make frequent little tweaks to their layouts. Sometimes these can be welcome updates that make information easier to see, but one of the most common adjustments is the changing of image sizes.

To keep on top of the different social media website templates, last year Jamie Spencer from Make A Website Hub created this go-to infographic-cum-cheat sheet that details the best image sizes and image types across a range of platforms.

With social media continuing to be a place where artists and designers can show off their work and impress potential clients, there's never been a better time to brush up on these image dimensions. Covering the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and YouTuve, this infographic is one to bookmark for future reference.

Click the image to see the full size infographic

