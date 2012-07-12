Happy birthday, Etch-a-Sketch!

Evergreen design toy the Etch-a-Sketch celebrates its 52nd birthday today, and it certainly has something to celebrate. Over 100million have been sold since the iconic drawing toy first went on sale in 1960 for $2.99. And even the era of the iPad and DS, it continues to be popular around the world.

It's not just child's play either: this awesome video takes the drawing capabilities of the Etch-a-Sketch to the next level and shows just what it's capable of in the right hands.

Created by Active Display Group, this time-lapse recording took more than 60 hours to put together and required one artist, two cameramen, two editors, one designer, one production manager, and a small creative and production team. Enjoy!