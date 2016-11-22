HelloGiggles' elegant redesign focuses on community

Launched back in May 2011, lifestyle website HelloGiggles has developed into a positive online community with a focus on female empowerment. Co-founded by actress, musician, and occasional contributing author, Zooey Deschanel, the desktop and mobile websites have been given a fresh new look since being acquired by TimeInc.

Community is at the heart of HelloGiggles, with a wealth of user-generated content covering beauty, fashion and lifestyle published every day. To keep this focus in mind, and to ensure that the platform is set up for the long term, design agency Edenspiekermann created a new interface design concept and art direction.

By working with The New Yorker and Vogue illustrator, Chris Delorenzo, HelloGiggles now has a quirky, handmade aesthetic to match their new colour scheme, layout and typography design.

Image 1 of 4 The new design helps to capture the HelloGiggles personality Image 2 of 4 Chris Delorenzo created custom illustrations and avatars for the site Image 3 of 4 The new look explored how the site could be monetized while retaining its community focus

Image 4 of 4 The redesign also involved a complete UX analysis

