If Van Gogh had painted zombies, they would have looked like this

A scene from Shaun of the Dead, impressionist-style

Think zombies and you think blood, guts and gore in industrial quantities. You certainly don't think of beautiful and serene works of art. But that's exactly what we've got with this project from artist and lecturer George Pfau.

Creating the paintings in a style influenced by impressionism and pointillism, Pfau paints scenes from zombie fuelled movies such as Shaun of the Dead, Dead Snow, Night of the Living Dead and The Walking Dead - recreating them in a way we've never seen before.

You can take a closer look at the paintings over on George Pfau's website, with the handy zoom-in tool allowing you a more in-depth view of the zombie apocalypse.

Dawn of The Dead

The Walking Dead

Night of the Living Dead

Dead Snow

Zombieland

Day of The Dead

[via Design Taxi]

