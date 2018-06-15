Infographic: How the world of work is changing

Thanks to advances in technology and social attitudes, office dynamics have changed drastically over the years. We've come a long way since the days of employees hammering away on typewriters fuelled by cigarettes and alcohol, as this infographic from Hubble reveals.

The Office Space Timeline is one of the best infographics we've seen when it comes to illustrating changes in the world of office work. Tracing the development of office spaces since the 1950s, this infographic is packed with sobering stats about employment ratios and wage gaps.

By studying the history of office culture and speaking to expert futurists, the team at Hubble were also able to predict where office spaces are heading in the near future and beyond. Could we see an increased level of automation and a more balanced landscape in terms of gender pay and opportunity? Here's hoping.

Check out the infographic below to see where we've been, and where we're hopefully heading (though we're not totally convinced by the 'body suits').

Click the magnifying glass in the top right to see the full size infographic

If this infographic has piqued your interest, be sure to head over to the Hubble blog, where there are even more office insights to enjoy. You'll find more in-depth analysis of social and political issues surrounding the development of office culture, including a look at the development of the office cubicle and how attitudes to dress code have relaxed over the decades.

Related articles: