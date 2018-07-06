Infographic: the history of the internet

Life without the internet is hard to imagine, especially if you can't remember it. The world wide web has made everything from ordering pizzas to arranging underwhelming dates so much easier, and thanks to the rise of the internet of things, it looks set to become even more pervasive.

But where did this life-changing tool come from? Did Tim Berners-Lee just have a really good brainstorming session one day? Not quite. The internet was reportedly envisioned as a piece of technology that would connect mainframe computers used by the US army. It took a few years before we all started to use it to exchange cat memes and viral images .

If there's one thing the internet is good for, it's researching trivia and niche subjects conveniently. Pair that with a world of plugged-in graphic designers and a wealth of infographic tools and you get infographics that turn data into eye-catching and informative images, such as this one from SSL2BUY which charts the history of the internet.

Tracking the development of the first email service to the birth of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, The History of the Internet infographic is a fascinating look into how the internet evolved and how it's used around the world today. Check it out below.

Click the symbol in the top right corner to see the full size infographic

