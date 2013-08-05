10 of the best design projects on Kickstarter

Kickstarter has quickly become the go-to platform for designers to raise funds for their ideas. Showcasing everything from books to video games to product design, the website allows designers to connect with their initial audience and (hopefully) gain a backing for their campaign.

With so many campaigns on show, it can be hard to find the very best. So, we've done the hard work for you and sifted out some of the most inspirational projects on offer.

Turn your old photos into beautiful postcards with the Stampede

Stampede is a reusable stamp that allows you to turn your printed photographs into instant US Postmaster approved postcards. Aiming to make use of those endless boxes of photographs stored under your bed, it's a brilliantly inventive design that will allow you to easily send photo after photo to your friends and family.

To make the stamp more economical, they invented their own product and had it custom made. The proprietary stamp comes with special quick-drying and smudge proof ink that doesn't smear in the mail.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

This campaign aims to raise funds for the final stages of opening the studio

Sparked by a 2012 MakeWork grant, and the generosity of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, founding members Matt Greenwell and Paul Rustand have worked together to assemble printmaking and letterpress equipment from private individuals and public institutions.

The Open Press is a community co-op, providing access to printmaking, book arts, and letterpress classes, workshops, and equipment. This campaign aims to raise funds for the final stages of opening this fantastic studio.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

There are six sets of decals to choose from plus an additional trouser strap

These cute decals were made for you cycling enthusiasts. Removable, adorable and brilliantly designed, the team at Pixel and Pint have come up with six design sets to choose from that can be used to brighten up your bike or even your drinkwares.

If the campaign hits $1,000, they'll be adding two additional Tube Tats sets (designs TBA) plus they'll be giving backers at the $20 level and above an additional reward: a trouser strap. What a way to keep backer's jeans from being eaten by bike chains!

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

Showcasing your most awkward moments in comic book form

We all have our awkward moments right? Well, illustrator Elaine Short has decided to turn those moments into a delightful comic collection to be published in one awesome book. It's basically a comic anthology of our most awkward moments, allowing us to laugh together.

Short wanted backers to submit their own awkward moments and in return, you'll see your story illustrated and receive the book for an incredible $1. Sadly, all those are gone now...

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

Cook up your favourite state and interlock them all!

Ever wanted to cook a pie in the shape of your favourite American state? Well, to be honest the thought never really crossed our mind but since we discoverd the 50 united plates - we want in! This project sees all 50 of the United States re-created in fine porcelain as interlocking trays.

They can act as stand alone state plates, pieced together as regions on your dinner table, or hand picked to be the places that mean the most to you. The entire spread will measure 8x4ft with Texas sized at 24x25in and Rhode Island as the smallest state.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

Go back to the time of vintage comics with this card game

Pack of Heroes is a card game set in a fun parallel universe of vintage comics. A two-player 20-minute game, each player picks their own superhero team from the many different heroes in the game, and then takes on their opponent in an exciting tactical battle with all sorts of crazy super powers.

Designed by Phil Walker-Harding (Designer of Archaeology: The Card Game, Sushi Go!, Pirates of the Spanish Main: Shuffling the Deck and Dungeon Raiders), Pack of Heroes is a feast for the design eyes.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

The myType keyboards comes in an array of colours

A Kickstarter project for those of you that are always on the move, myType is a keyboard that wirelessly pairs with iPhone, iPad & Android via Bluetooth to create an office in your pocket.

Designed to be the most comfortable and convenient keyboard to take with you on the go, myType aims to replace those frustrating mini keyboard moments and instead, offer up a folded, light-weight and ultra slim alternative.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

Learn Chinese the easy way with these cute illustrations

Chineasy is a bright and engaging illustrated methodology for learning Chinese through fun and whimsical illustrations. Designed by ShaoLan Hsueh, the collection has been a hit ever since her TED talk. Now she knows there's a desire for a book, she's headed to Kickstarter.

Hsueh explains, "It is evident that people are hungry to learn about China; that people are keen to be able to communicate with the 1.3 billion people. Yet there is not much out there to enable them to do so. Whilst the entire Chinese population is learning English, it is time for us to really comprehend this complex economy and society with our own eyes, knowledge and judgment."

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

A perfect piece of flatpack furniture for smaller homes

Camerino is a flat-packed valet stand that provides a convenient place to hang your belongings, keeping your house tidy and giving a home to your pocket ephemera. Traditional valet stands were popular in the 1920's, but have since been forgotten. The Camerino has revisited this piece of furniture to fit a modern lifestyle.

Available in fluoro yellow and oak, the mirrors are hand polished in copper or chrome. Combining two hanging rails, two shelves for storage and a mirror, it's perfect for those with smaller homes.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

The book will feature fan art as well as a host of modifications

Everyday is Play is a book project to celebrate the art of the video game - uniting artists and gamers across the globe through video game culture and creativity. Showcasing the work of designers, musicians, artists, writers and developers that have taken inspiration from the art that we all grew up with.

There's some truly stunning fan art featured as well as a bunch of modifications and fun insights into the art of the video game. A beautiful execution of an often forgotten artform.

Head to the Kickstarter campaign

Words: Sammy Maine

