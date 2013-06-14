Google's bold, brash and beautiful Japan offices

What do you make of this office design? Would you work here?

When you're working in the creative or technology industry, it's important to have stimulating office designs to ensure you produce your best work possible. Minimal or loud, monochrome or colourful, offices come in all shapes and sizes but one thing's for certain - in the creative industry, they're almost always interesting.

This series of photos allows a fascinating insight into the world of Google Japan. Their office is adorned with loud patterns and bright colours as well as a few inspirational examples of furniture design. Each team has their own specifically designed area that continues the theme of bold, brash and in-your-face design.

Whilst this environment might not be to everyone's taste, it's still a pretty impressive office when it comes to the nine to five. Would you want to work here? Or would it be too much distraction for a serious day's work?

Would you like to work in an office like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!