New infographic helps you present with confidence

Does the thought of standing up in front of people and delivering a presentation cause you to break out into a cold sweat? If so don't worry, you're not alone. In fact, 75% of people around the world suffer from a fear of public speaking.

To help people overcome stage fright, executive communication coach Malcolm Andrews has put together this useful infographic on how to deliver a world class presentation.

As well as covering practical tips to help you approach presentations in a positive way, this infographic also contains some useful statistics to help reassure you that your fear of presentations isn't so irrational after all. Check it out below.

Click the arrows icon in the top-right to enlarge the infographic

You can read more about giving presentations on Andrews' website.

