These tiny paintings are a miniature marvel

They say that the best things come in small packages, and it's a phrase that certainly applies to these stunning miniature images by German artist Frank Holzenburg, which push the limits of painting and watercolour techniques.

Known as WOODCASTLES online, Holzenburg packs a tremendous amount of detail into his small compositions. However, while the work might appear tricky and laborious, he finds creating his art the most exhilarating challenge possible.

Working with tiny brushes, watercolours, and unsurprisingly a magnifying glass, Holzenburg works on his paintings every day for a few hours. He cites medieval illuminations as the inspiration behind his art, and has recently completed the first year of his 'a picture for a day' challenge.

Click through to see more of Holzenburg's amazing artwork.