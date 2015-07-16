This stylus could change the way you work forever

Is Scriba a next-generation stylus design?

Although created mostly for the use of artists and illustrators, some stylus' can be a little restrictive; harsh, rigid design can often get in the way of your latest sketch but that's all about to change thanks to a little design company in Dublin, Ireland called the Dublin Design Studio, naturally.

Launching on Kickstarter, Scriba is a stylus with a difference; with squeezable technology, the stylus is designed around the natural movements of your hand, making it easier to sketch something up when inspiration strikes. With a battery life of 35 days of continuous use or over six months on stand-by, this is certainly the stylus for hard-working creatives.

Designer and Dublin Design Studio founder David Craig spent two years developing, testing and perfecting Scriba. "But the real beauty of Scriba is that it is so simple to use," he explains. "Just give it a squeeze, that's all the training you need!" If you think the Scriba is up your street, head on over to the Kickstarter to see their range of rewards.

