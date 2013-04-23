Letterpress gets playful with Lego

Channel your inner child with this Lego letterpress

You could claim that being a creative is all about being a big kid - channeling the imagination you once had and producing beautiful works in the process. Lego was probably one of the first toys you used to build something of your own and here, designer Levi has gone one-up and built a Lego letterpress.

An illustrator and printmaker based in Aberdeen, Scotland, Levi has a knack for experimentation. "During experimenting with different forms of printing," he says, "initially letterpress and wood block, I began to experiment by introducing new elements into my printing process, and the Lego letterpress was born."

The results is an original and truly playful font, which showcases Lego's endless usability. We might not have come up with this idea when we were kids but Levi is certainly channeling his inner child with this creation. You've got to love those little blocks!

See more of Levi's work over on his website.

What do you make of the Lego letterpress? Let us know in the comments box below!