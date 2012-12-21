A lesson in laughter from design students

Back in November, we told you about Donation Box - a fake advert for an iPhone app by advertising students at Miami Ad School that was so professionally made, we couldn't believe it wasn't real. Now a bunch of Hamburg-based students from the same school have produced this cool - and equally fake ad - for a promotional campaign by Coca-Cola.

Laughter Tracker is a laughter-recognition smartphone app which records your laughs via your phone's microphone all day long, in both real life and phone conversations. You can then choose your preferred laugh to spread online. It's a great idea, so it's a shame that, just like Donation Box, it doesn't exist - well not yet, anyway...

Again, the professionalism of the fake ad is impressive, and again we find ourselves saying: "Someone make this app now!"

