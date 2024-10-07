LIVE: Apple deals are in for Prime Day in October – get a new Apple Pencil Pro for $99!

Live
Apple Prime Day in October – it's not the catchiest retail event name in the world, but if the last two years are anything to go by, it's one worth keeping an eye on. Especially if you want some of the latest Apple products at a discounted price.
I'll be honest with you, Prime Day in October (or or Big Deal Days, or Prime Day 2) has historically not offered better Apple discounts than Black Friday. But if you're looking for an iPad, MacBook, or AirPods right now, and you can't wait until the 29 November Black Friday event, right now is a great time to get your Apple fix.
Below we detail the best deals we can find on all things Apple, and then below that, we're running our live blog, keeping you up to date on all the deals as they go live.
- AirPods Max:
$550now $399 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro:
$249.99now $189.99 at Best Buy
- iPad (9th Gen):
$329now $199 at Best Buy
- iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024):
$ 669now $653 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 13 (M4, 2024):
$1,299now $1,242 at Amazon
- iPad mini 6:
$499now $379.99 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M2 2023):
$999now $749 at Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024):
$1,299now $1,099 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 2023, 8GB RAM):
$1,599now $1,299 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2:
$129now $89.97 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil Pro:
$129now $99 at Amazon
Apple deals quick links UK
- Mac mini:
£649now £595 at Amazon
- iPad (2021):
£329now £249.16 at Currys
- Apple AirTag (4 pack):
£119now £94 at Amazon
The best iPad Prime Day deals
The best iPad Prime Day 2 deals
iPad (9 Gen, 2021, 64GB): $329 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $130: This is a great iPad, and idea if you want a family tab to pass around and be used for streaming and light games. It's the last but one generation, but to my mind it's better value than the iPad 10, which tried to catch up with the iPad Air specs too much for my liking. And at $199, it's a steal.
Price check: Best Buy: $199
iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): $669 $652 at Amazon
Save $16: I love this iPad. It's sleek, super fast, and plenty powerful. This is my iPad of choice out of the range. The standard doesn't really sparkle, the Pro is too much for my use, and the mini is too small. This is ideal, and can probably handle more than I throw at it.
Price check: Apple: $699
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,242 at Amazon
Save $53: Yes, this is still a lot of money, but you get what you pay for with the new iPad Pro. I've used it, and it is way too powerful for my streaming needs. It is a great tab to take your gaming to the next level, but with these specs (256GB), at this price, only pro creatives need enquire.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,299
The best MacBook Prime Day deals
The best MacBook Prime Day 2 deals
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best Buy
Save $250: This deal has improved by $50 in the last 24 hours. It was $799 yesterday, and now sits at $749 – a cracking price for the M2 Air. I loved the M1 Air, and that took a while to go under the $799 mark, so I rate this deal (and this laptop, which was a decent improvement on its older brother).
Price check: Amazon: $749
MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM): $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
Save $300: We saw this exact model sell for $1,299 in July's Prime Day sale, so I still think there's potential for this deal to improve before the end of Wednesday. Again, like the iPad Pro, this is strictly for creative professionals that want to do photo or video editing.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,299
MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): $799 $629.99 at Amazon
Save $170: This is the laptop that I'm currently using to write this. I love everything about it, its great wedge design, and its fast speed through sheets and streaming. Of course, the M2 Air is an improvement, and this is a 2020 model laptop, so I would only advise some people to get this. But if you want a secondary laptop, $630 for a classic is a fair price.
The best Apple Pencil Prime Day deals
Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at Amazon
Save $39.03: This is the biggest saving we've seen to date on the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which works with previous generations of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and also the 2021 iPad mini.
Price check: Best Buy: $129
Apple Pencil Pro: $119 $99 at Walmart
You can save $20 on the Apple Pencil Pro when you buy today at Walmart. (Also available at Amazon). The newest Apple Pencil has advanced gestures like Squeeze and Barrel Roll to help you access tools, as well as haptics so you can feel what's going on in your sketch. We don't expect bigger discounts.
Price check: Amazon: $99
The best AirPods Prime Day deals
The best AirPods Prime Day 2 deals
Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 at Amazon
Save $120: This fab deal is only currently on the red/pink and green models of the first Gen AirPods Max. I own a pair of these, and they remain the best headphones I've ever owned (and I own a few). Great design, great sound, and industry-leading noise cancelling... just don't mention the silly 'case'.
Price check: Best Buy: $399
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $224.99 at Amazon US
Save $25: We'll be honest, this isn't the best deal on the second-gen AirPods Pro, as we've previously seen these earbuds fall to as low as $199 in the past. But if you need a pair right now then a small deal is better than nothing.
Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $89 at Amazon
Save $40: This is a fairly normal deal on Apple's second-generation earphones. We've seen them at $69.99 before, so the price could fall further.
Price check: Best Buy: $129.99
UK deals
Apple Pencil Pro: £129 £119 at Currys
Save £10: This is the latest Apple Pencil Pro, which can be used with the newest iPad Pros and Airs. We're not seeing big discounts but Currys is offering £10 off at the moment.
Price check: Apple £129
Mac mini (M2, 2023, 256GB): £649 £595 at Amazon
Save £54: There's a saving on the Mac mini in the UK too, with over £50 off the base M2 configuration, although the price has been wavering around and we've previously seen it at £577.99.
Price Check: Apple: £649
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, 2022): £329 £249.16 at Currys
Save £79: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad in the UK too. Currently almost at the lowest price we've seen – lower than July, but it will hopefully drop further.
Price check: Amazon: £279
Apple AirTag (x4 pack): £119 £94 at Amazon
Save £35: AirTags can help you track everything from keys to luggage, and all valuables that you carry within. The lowest we've ever seen four packs go for is £79, but £84 is still pretty good.
Price check: Currys: £95
Oi oi, it's ya boi Erlingur taking over the Apple live blog for a little bit.
Our expectations for big Prime Day deals on MacBooks are rated at 'cautiously optimistic' at the moment, but there's one very tempting offer on already for creative pros who just can't wait another 6-18 hours. The MacBook Pro 14 M3 from last year, with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD storage is a nice lil' $300 off on Amazon right now, down to $1,699 from $1,999. That's 15% for you stat nerds (or me, a stat nerd). With ever-growing rumours of an impending M4 MacBook launch, this deal might only be a taste of what's to come later this autumn though...
• Apple MacBook Pro M3, 14-inch: was 1̶,̶9̶9̶9̶ NOW 1,699 on Amazon
If it's AirPods Pro you're after then you'll be pleased to know that the AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $189.99 at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. That's a saving of $59 on the list price. The lowest price we've ever seen is $168.99 in July, so stay tuned for further discounts on these capable headphones.
Get the AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99 at Walmart, down from $249
Will the Apple deals get better over Prime Day? It's hard to tell at the moment, as we're already seeing some decent savings on Apple products, and some of them are as low as they. were over July's Prime Day event.
We recommend using tools like Camel Camel Camel, which has a great Chrome browser extension, to track the price of products, or stick with us and we'll do it for you.
The next generation iPad (10th gen, 2022) is also on offer in the UK. You can get it for £329 at Very or Amazon, saving you 6% on the list price.
In the US, there are also offers on the iPad 10.2-inch, with Best Buy offering it for $199.99. That's $130 off the list price. If you just want a general tablet for work and play without needing it to be able to cope with hugely heavy files or intensive video editing, for example, then this iPad is a great choice.
In the UK, there are savings to be had on the 10.2-inch iPad, which Currys is offering for £249.16, beating Amazon.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day proper starts tomorrow on 8 October and goes to 9 October. We're already seeing some products discounted though, and the likes of Walmart and Best Buy are also getting involved and offering up some deals too. If you're a Prime member it may be worth hanging on until tomorrow to see what's on offer but if you're not, and you're not planning on becoming one, then you may want to go for any deals you see today, or hang on and see what other retailers are offering up tomorrow.
If you're not a Prime member and you want to be, you may be eligible for a free trial.
We're seeing discounts across various retailers of the Apple Pencil Pro – that's Apple's latest Pencil, which is only compatible with the very latest iPad Pros and Airs.
You can save $20 on the Apple Pencil Pro when you buy today at Walmart. (Also available at Amazon). The newest Apple Pencil has advanced gestures like Squeeze and Barrel Roll to help you access tools, as well as haptics so you can feel what's going on in your sketch. We don't expect bigger discounts.
Why trust us? We've been covering Apple Amazon Prime and Black Friday deals for years making the whole team super-qualified on what makes a good deal. Here's more about me...
Rosie has been hunting for deals on creative kit since she joined Creative Bloq in 2018. She's a huge Apple fan and particularly enjoys using her iPad and Apple Pencil for sketching.
Hello and welcome to our Apple Amazon Prime Day blog! Here I'll be summarising the best deals on Apple kit from across the web. Stay tuned for regular updates and check out our favourite deals, highlighted above.
Our MacBook Air 13.6-inch review 4.5 stars when it came out a couple of years ago. And it's now down to $749 at Best Buy - with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD. That's a $250 saving and we can't imagine it'll drop much lower than this.
Get the MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022) for $750
