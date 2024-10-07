Live

LIVE: Apple deals are in for Prime Day in October – get a new Apple Pencil Pro for $99!

We're seeing great discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Pencils, as Prime Day 2 approaches.

Apple Prime Day deals text with image of Apple products on a purple background
(Image: © Apple/Future)

Apple Prime Day in October – it's not the catchiest retail event name in the world, but if the last two years are anything to go by, it's one worth keeping an eye on. Especially if you want some of the latest Apple products at a discounted price.

I'll be honest with you, Prime Day in October (or or Big Deal Days, or Prime Day 2) has historically not offered better Apple discounts than Black Friday. But if you're looking for an iPad, MacBook, or AirPods right now, and you can't wait until the 29 November Black Friday event, right now is a great time to get your Apple fix.

iPad (9 Gen, 2021, 64GB): $329 $199.99 at AmazonSave $130:

iPad (9 Gen, 2021, 64GB): $329 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $130: This is a great iPad, and idea if you want a family tab to pass around and be used for streaming and light games. It's the last but one generation, but to my mind it's better value than the iPad 10, which tried to catch up with the iPad Air specs too much for my liking. And at $199, it's a steal.

Price check: Best Buy: $199

View Deal
iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): $669 $652 at AmazonSave $16:

iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): $669 $652 at Amazon
Save $16: I love this iPad. It's sleek, super fast, and plenty powerful. This is my iPad of choice out of the range. The standard doesn't really sparkle, the Pro is too much for my use, and the mini is too small. This is ideal, and can probably handle more than I throw at it.

Price check: Apple: $699

View Deal
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,242 at AmazonSave $53:

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,242 at Amazon
Save $53: Yes, this is still a lot of money, but you get what you pay for with the new iPad Pro. I've used it, and it is way too powerful for my streaming needs. It is a great tab to take your gaming to the next level, but with these specs (256GB), at this price, only pro creatives need enquire.

Price check: Best Buy: $1,299

View Deal
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best BuySave $250:

MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best Buy
Save $250: This deal has improved by $50 in the last 24 hours. It was $799 yesterday, and now sits at $749 – a cracking price for the M2 Air. I loved the M1 Air, and that took a while to go under the $799 mark, so I rate this deal (and this laptop, which was a decent improvement on its older brother).

Price check: Amazon: $749

View Deal
MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM)$1,599 $1,299 at AmazonSave $300:

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 8GB RAM): $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
Save $300: We saw this exact model sell for $1,299 in July's Prime Day sale, so I still think there's potential for this deal to improve before the end of Wednesday. Again, like the iPad Pro, this is strictly for creative professionals that want to do photo or video editing.

Price check: Best Buy: $1,299

View Deal
MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): $799 $629.99 at AmazonSave $170:

MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): $799 $629.99 at Amazon
Save $170: This is the laptop that I'm currently using to write this. I love everything about it, its great wedge design, and its fast speed through sheets and streaming. Of course, the M2 Air is an improvement, and this is a 2020 model laptop, so I would only advise some people to get this. But if you want a secondary laptop, $630 for a classic is a fair price.

View Deal
Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at AmazonSave $39.03:

Apple Pencil 2nd gen: $129 $89.97 at Amazon
Save $39.03: This is the biggest saving we've seen to date on the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which works with previous generations of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and also the 2021 iPad mini.

Price check: Best Buy: $129

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: at walmart.com

Apple Pencil Pro: $119 $99 at Walmart
You can save $20 on the Apple Pencil Pro when you buy today at Walmart. (Also available at Amazon). The newest Apple Pencil has advanced gestures like Squeeze and Barrel Roll to help you access tools, as well as haptics so you can feel what's going on in your sketch. We don't expect bigger discounts.

Price check: Amazon: $99

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 at AmazonSave $120:

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 at Amazon
Save $120: This fab deal is only currently on the red/pink and green models of the first Gen AirPods Max. I own a pair of these, and they remain the best headphones I've ever owned (and I own a few). Great design, great sound, and industry-leading noise cancelling... just don't mention the silly 'case'.

Price check: Best Buy: $399

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $224.99 at Amazon USSave $25:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $224.99 at Amazon US
Save $25: We'll be honest, this isn't the best deal on the second-gen AirPods Pro, as we've previously seen these earbuds fall to as low as $199 in the past. But if you need a pair right now then a small deal is better than nothing.

Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $89 at AmazonSave $40:

Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $89 at Amazon
Save $40: This is a fairly normal deal on Apple's second-generation earphones. We've seen them at $69.99 before, so the price could fall further.

Price check: Best Buy: $129.99

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro:£129 £119 at CurrysSave £10:

Apple Pencil Pro: £129 £119 at Currys
Save £10: This is the latest Apple Pencil Pro, which can be used with the newest iPad Pros and Airs. We're not seeing big discounts but Currys is offering £10 off at the moment.

Price check: Apple £129

View Deal
Mac mini (M2, 2023, 256GB): £649 £595 at AmazonSave £54:

Mac mini (M2, 2023, 256GB): £649 £595 at Amazon
Save £54: There's a saving on the Mac mini in the UK too, with over £50 off the base M2 configuration, although the price has been wavering around and we've previously seen it at £577.99.

Price Check: Apple: £649

View Deal
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, 2022): £329 £249.16 at CurrysSave £79:

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB, 2022): £329 £249.16 at Currys
Save £79: There's a decent deal on this budget iPad in the UK too. Currently almost at the lowest price we've seen – lower than July, but it will hopefully drop further.

Price check: Amazon: £279

View Deal
Apple AirTag (x4 pack): £119 £94 at AmazonSave £35:

Apple AirTag (x4 pack): £119 £94 at Amazon
Save £35: AirTags can help you track everything from keys to luggage, and all valuables that you carry within. The lowest we've ever seen four packs go for is £79, but £84 is still pretty good.

Price check: Currys: £95

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

MacBook M3 Pro deal

(Image credit: Creative Bloq / Apple)

AirPods Pro 2 deal

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Will the Apple deals get better over Prime Day? It's hard to tell at the moment, as we're already seeing some decent savings on Apple products, and some of them are as low as they. were over July's Prime Day event.

iPad 2022 on desk with Apple Pencil and plant

(Image credit: Future)

A product shot of the Apple iPad 9th gen 2021 tablet on a colourful background with the words great price

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

In the UK, there are savings to be had on the 10.2-inch iPad, which Currys is offering for £249.16, beating Amazon.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

We're seeing discounts across various retailers of the Apple Pencil Pro – that's Apple's latest Pencil, which is only compatible with the very latest iPad Pros and Airs.

Why trust us? We've been covering Apple Amazon Prime and Black Friday deals for years making the whole team super-qualified on what makes a good deal. Here's more about me...

Rosie Hilder headshot
Rosie Hilder

Rosie has been hunting for deals on creative kit since she joined Creative Bloq in 2018. She's a huge Apple fan and particularly enjoys using her iPad and Apple Pencil for sketching.

Hello and welcome to our Apple Amazon Prime Day blog! Here I'll be summarising the best deals on Apple kit from across the web. Stay tuned for regular updates and check out our favourite deals, highlighted above.

MacBook Air laptop in an office on a black desk

(Image credit: Future)

