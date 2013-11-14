Why Marvel redesigned its logo

NEW LOGO: Marvel is making a statement about itself as a brand and company

If you've seen the recent release of Thor 2: The Dark World, you may have noticed something a little different at the beginning of the movie title designs. That difference is a change in the iconic Marvel logo design - and the company has released this short video to introduce it properly:

"We designed the very first Marvel logo for the first Spider-Man film," producer Kevin Feige explains on Marvel.com. "We've used that logo for 11 years, and with 'Thor: The Dark World', it felt like a good time to update it because this is the very first film that only has the Marvel logo in front of it.

OLD LOGO: The long-standing design has been beefed up for a new era

"You look back at the other films, and they've also featured our studio partners' or distribution partners' logos. But now that we are our own entity within the Walt Disney Company, it is only the Marvel logo in front of the movies. So that felt like the time to update it and have something that is more substantial as a standalone logo in front of our features.

The design of the logo, which will appear in future Marvel movies, as well as the TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has been beefed up, he added.

"We wanted it to feel bigger, to feel more substantial, which is why it starts with the flip, but suddenly it's more dimensional as we go through the lettering and it reveals itself with the metallic sheen before settling into the white-on-red, well known Marvel logo, with the added flourish of the arrival and the announcement of the Studios at the bottom of the word Marvel."

