Designers react to the new Gumtree logo

Gumtree has spruced its branding up – we asked designers what they think of the fresh new look.

It was high time the UK's digital classified ads giant modernised their site. With one in four people in the UK using Gumtree at least once a month, the brand's identity needed to be recognisable on all formats – from billboards to mobile devices.

Part of the re-design was, of course, a new logo design. Customer research indicated that the original tree logo wasn't particularly admired and lacked practicality. The new tree design, Koto's James Greenfield says, is "all the positive natural connotations of growth, stability and diversity whilst making [Gumtree] an instantly recognisable icon."

The new logo had to scale to different screen sizes

However, he continues, "[The new logo] isn't about visual seduction. It's functional." The tree had to be successful on a range of scales.

The site tweeted a cheeky poll to ask users opinions on the new design and had varied responses – as typical when a major brand makes a change.

But what do designers think? Is this new icon really immediately recognisable, making an impact alongside other online brands like Google, Facebook and parent company, Ebay?

In a first for most major rebrands, the overwhelming response was that of approval, with designers actively tweeting about their love for it.

However, many have pointed out the similarity to other brands, making it not so individual and recognisable as they hoped...

And others don't think it's quite as "on-brand"...

What do you think? Is Gumtree growing in the right direction or should it snip its new look in the bud?

