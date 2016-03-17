Topics

Designers react to the new Pitchfork logo

Computer Arts  

Pitchfork has revealed an updated website and logo - but what do designers think of the new look?

Pitchfork logo

Pitchfork worked with Grilli to create its new logotype

The online world has changed a lot since Chicago-based music website Pitchfork last had a redesign in late 2011. To keep up with the times, Pitchfork has revealed a new site layout and logo design. But have fans embraced the change, or are they still pining for the old format and retro fonts?

Having worked hard on the new design for over a year, Pitchfork unveiled its new look earlier this week. With a layout that aims to simplify the user experience, plus a unique logotype designed by Swiss type foundry Grilli, these changes are just the first in a series of updates.

The redesign also follows on from a change in management, as Pitchfork Media was acquired by Condé Nast in October 2015.

"Pitchfork is a distinguished digital property that brings a strong editorial voice, an enthusiastic and young audience, a growing video platform and a thriving events business," says Condé Nast president Bob Sauerberg, but does this update bring out the best Pitchfork has to offer?

Old Pitchfork logo

The previous typeface incorporated the pitchfork graphic

As is to be expected with a major reddsign, the finished article has split opinions across the board. However there are plenty of designers who love the revamp, especially the new bespoke typography.

Moderate opinions are a rare thing on the internet, but while this designer doesn't approve of the visuals he can at least find some positives on the new site as well.

Though when your site caters to discerning music fans, there are always going to be those who don't approve of change. Especially when it comes to the typography.

