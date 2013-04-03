Pixar unveils logo for Finding Nemo sequel

The logo for the new Finding Nemo movie, due in 2015. Copyright: Disney

If you're a fan of classic 3D movies by Disney/Pixar, then you've got a lot to look forward to. First up, this June will see the release of Monsters University, the prequel to 2001's Monsters Inc (if you've not seen its brilliant spoof college website yet, check it out here). And now Pixar's announced that November 2015 will see the release of Finding Dory, a sequel to 2003's Oscar-winning Finding Nemo.

The new story will focus around the hunt to find loveably forgetful Palette Surgeonfish Dory, voiced once more by Ellen DeGeneres. The action will take place partly along the California coastline and feature both characters from the first movie and new faces.

Logo design

The movie's logo design is a superbly executed adaptation of the original, with the familiar wave-like underline and subtle use of a fish silhouette to hollow out the 'O' both returning. And it's good to see both the Disney and Pixar logos nestled in at the top again, after the two companies parted company to pursue a string of individual animation projects.

If you're inspired by the logo's typeface, you can download Findet Nemo - a similar font created by Jens R. Ziehn - for free here.

Which 3D movie are you most looking forward to in 2013? Share your views in the comments below!