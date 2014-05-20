10 famous logos and their hidden meanings

The fact that you instantly recognise the logo show just how powerful the original design is

When it comes to logo design, you know you've succeeded when your wordmark is instantly recognisable, even when it's recreated with totally different words.

Swedish designer Victor Hertz plays on this idea brilliantly in his series of 'Honest Logos', revealing - in his own words - "the actual content of the company, what they really should be called".

Naturally, our lawyers have advised us not to comment any further. So we'll leave you to make your own mind up about whether Hertz is being unduly cynical or astutely perceptive in these logo alter-egos...

